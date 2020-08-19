“Expats should also be entitled to stimulus campaign” – THA

President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), Ms Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi had urged the government to include expatriates in the second phase of tourism stimulus, saying those who pay tax should have equal rights.

Ms Marisa said the stimulus campaign for locals has been promoting since mid of July but the slow response shows the sign of weak domestic consumption as locals opt for stringent saving amid the pandemic crisis.

She also suggested the government focus on another potential target that could help drive the domestic economy, which are the expats in Thailand, who could be included in the second phase of the stimulus campaign.

“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals,” she said.

In her view the scheme needs more attractive privileges, such as an increase in the subsidy for accommodation spending from 40% to 50%, or the launch of a tax deduction for tourism spending as in the past.

Ms Marisa said the outbreak is a temporary challenge for which operators need financial aid, such as soft loans, while they wait for international tourists to return.

Such liquidity support can prevent more damage to the economy in the long run, she said.

Although hotels are reopening after the lockdown eased, occupancy rates remain low, especially on weekdays.

Original writer: Dusida Worrachaddejcha

Source: Bangkok Post

