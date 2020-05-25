Further reopenings scheduled in ‘Phase Three’

Boxing stadiums, massage parlours, spas, cinemas, convention venues and tutorial schools are among the moderate-risk category of businesses and activities expected to be allowed to reopen for the third stage of Covid-19 easing in the beginning of June. However, pubs, bars and night entertainment venues will remain closed.

Deputy Director-General of the Disease Control Department Tanarak Plipat said yesterday that businesses that are not at high-risk risk of Covid-19 transmission are likely to be allowed to reopen in the next stage.

Reports said that businesses allowed to reopen also include bowling alleys, skating rinks, karaoke outlets, amusement parks, water parks, zoos, tutorial schools, seminars, meeting venues, events in hotels, trade exhibition centres and fitness centres.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in stage three should now have put in place safety measures to protect customers and their staff.

Meanwhile, Gen Somsak of the National Security Council (NSC) will take into account information from the Public Health Ministry, businesses operators, and the difficulties of the people affected by the economic impact of the pandemic.

The NSC will try to strike a balance between health and safety for the public and keeping businesses functioning, says Gen Somsak. He also said the committee will consider whether to lessen the curfew hours from midnight-4am or retain the current curfew period.

Writer: Wassana Nanuam | Bangkok Post

