Japanese investors controls over 6,000 businesses in Thailand

BANGKOK — Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed that Japanese investors have monopolized more than 6,000 businesses in Thailand and was approved for direct investment projects worth 62 billion Baht in the first nine months of 2019,

Japanese investors were arriving in Thailand and Japan remained as the biggest investing country here, Mr Suriya said.

Aside from the automotive industry, Japanese investors were much interested in agro-industrial and processed food businesses, he said.

The Industry Ministry has developed close ties with the central government of Japan and its local administrative organizations, reforming regulations and building infrastructures.

