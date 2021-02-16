KResearch sees potential 2.6% growth

Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) expects a 2.6 per cent growth in the Thai economy provided there is no new wave of Covid-19 infections.

KResearch said Thailand’s economy in 2020 fell by 6.1 per cent year-on-year, which was less than the 6.7-per-cent drop expected by the centre.

This was thanks to the government’s incentive measures, especially the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) scheme, which expanded spending by up to 0.3 per cent.

the report said, “recovery of the global economy has also helped Thailand’s fourth-quarter exports to contract less than the centre’s expectation of 2 per cent.”

It added that the Covid-19 vaccine was still key to reopening the country in the second half of this year.

the centre added, “based on the current situation, the number of vaccines in Thailand may not be enough to reopen the country within this year, so it is necessary to address government measures to lessen the pandemic impact on the economy.”

Source: The Nation Thailand

comments