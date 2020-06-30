Nightlife businesses – “Here we go!”

All night entertainment venues, including soapy massage parlours, will reopen tomorrow, July 1 as a further ease of restrictions in the fifth phase.

The CCSA have approved yesterday that all remaining entertainment venues can reopen tomorrow which includes bars, pubs, karaoke lounge, and sauna-massage parlours. Health and physical distancing measures and will be strictly monitored.

“It was extensively debated,” CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said after the full members’ meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

All establishments that will reopen are required to use the “Thai Chana” app, which was created to alert businesses and customers of any new Covid-19 infections.

Schools and educational institutes across the country will also resume their classes tomorrow while all department stores and shopping malls will be allowed to open until 10:00 pm.

As for pubs, bars, nightclubs, karaoke lounges and beer gardens, they are only allowed to open until midnight, with the strict enforcement of social distancing. Customers must scan the Thai Chana app upon check-in and out.

Internet cafes and game centres can reopen 24 hours for customers aged 18 years and above. Younger patrons will only be allowed during specified hours.

Saunas and soapy massage parlours customers are also obliged use the Thai Chana app when checking in and out. Customers and staff must wear face masks at all time except when bathing, he added.

Dr Taweesilp said that the CCSA meeting stressed the need for massage parlours to strictly follow health measures while the meeting issued a stern warning against allowing the sex trade to take place in their premises. He also said that any new Covid-19 infections found at their premises, the owners shall be liable will face punishment.

The decision to open up more businesses, and allowing some domestic travels was made after 35 days of no new local transmissions being recorded.

The meeting on Monday also agreed to extend the use of the emergency decree until July 31.

The CCSA also approved provincial governors’ requests to reopen nine more border checkpoints, the spokesman said.

PM Prayut said during the meeting that the emergency decree is being kept in force because it has played a key role in bringing the Covid-19 situation under control.

The prime minister also explained that the reason for allowing the remaining businesses to reopen although they’re in the highest-risk category to reopen is because the government wants to ease the burdens of workers with low income who have been struggling for the past 3 – 4 months.

“It’s important for Thailand to battle the pandemic and solve economic problems. I have to admit these cannot be fixed quickly. In considering any matters, I always pay heed to public health officials first.

“Some say I exercise my power alone, but I use the power for the sake of integration. I only lay down guidelines and principles and set goals for agencies to take the best course of action,” PM Prayut added.

Original writer: Mongkol Bangprapa | Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

