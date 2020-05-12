Phase 2 of easing the restrictions within the next 5 days

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has been discussing with the private and public sectors to move to the next stage as Thailand reboots its economy in a second phase of re-openings. The Thai cabinet will meet today to discuss these proposals.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin of the CCSA said no final decisions have been made yet at this stage but hinted that many retailers, wholesalers and leisure activities are likely to resume this Sunday.

The provisional list includes shopping malls, community malls, bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks, beauty and nail salons, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events (without spectators), public parks, galleries, eateries in office buildings and Thai foot massage parlours.

Unfortunately, movie theatres and beaches in some regions are to remain closed for now.

A final list is expected to be compiled by this Friday giving businesses 2 days to prepare.

Regarding the contact tracing app, Dr Taweesin says the app would work similarly like a hotel’s check-in system, where guests are to provide their names and contact numbers.

He also addressed concerns that the tracing system could be viewed by many as an intrusion by the state invading the right of privacy and tracking people, but he said that the system would benefit both the public and business operators in the wake of a ‘second wave’ of the pandemic and would also allow government and businesses to resume faster with more assurance. Similar systems are being used successfully in South Korea, Australia, China and Taiwan as those countries have merged from their first wave of Covid-19.

Dr Taweesin added that there would also be increased testing of six groups considered “at-risk”, including healthcare workers, those in state quarantine, new suspected cases, migrant workers, drivers of public transport, parcel delivery personnel, and those working in bars, clubs and other entertainment venues.

Source: Thai PBS World

