OFFER: Get 15% off Flavours of Phetchaburi food tour

Hua Hin Today has got two really good pieces of news for you.

As someone who either went on our tour of Phetchaburi back in February or was on our waiting list, we wanted to extend a special invitation to you.

The first piece of good news is that we’re heading back to Phetchaburi.

But this time we have teamed up with Feast Thailand and TAT Phetchaburi to bring you The Original Flavours of Phetchaburi food tour!

The second piece of good news is that for a limited time, we are granting you first access to what promises to be an extraordinary culinary experience.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant food culture of Phetchaburi at a discounted price.

Phetchaburi, known as the ‘City of Three Tastes’—salty, sweet, and sour—is a haven for food enthusiasts. Recently recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, this destination proudly showcases its rich culinary heritage, with time-honored recipes passed down through generations.

During this full-day food tour, you will have the opportunity to explore the diverse flavors that have shaped the food culture of the province.

With over 15 food and non-alcoholic drink items on offer, this tour promises an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. It’s perfect for seasoned foodies or those who just want an introduction into Phetchaburi’s fabulous cuisine.

As a token of our appreciation, we are offering an exclusive price of 1,300 ฿ per person if you book before Friday, June 16, a discount from the introductory price of 1,550 ฿ per person.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the Original Flavours of Petchaburi.

We look forward to welcoming you on The Original Flavours of Petchaburi food tour and sharing the exceptional culinary heritage of this UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Tour Highlights:

Over 15 food & drink tastings; Old town fresh market, street vendors and 1 local restaurant

Taste noodle soups done Phetchaburi style

See how palm sugar is made

Dine at a local restaurant serving local style dishes

The Original Flavours of Petchaburi

Operates : On request 8am to 4pm

Duration : Approx 8 hours

Walking Distance : A little through the old town and fresh food market

Transport : Tour departs from the Hua Hin Clock Tower

Food Included : Over 15 food and non-alcoholic drink items from visiting the old town food market, a noodle shop, street food stalls and a local restaurant at the end of the tour.

Note : This tour is not suitable for Vegetarians, Vegans or Celiacs.

ℹ️ You can find full details about about the tour here

