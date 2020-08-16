Samui to copy Phuket’s plan for early opening

Mr Worasit Phong-amphan, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui will discuss with a sub-committee of CCSA on Wednesday to layout plans in allowing foreign tourists to visit Samui.

Recently, Worasit also spoke at a forum with business operators on the resort island and the Immigration Bureau regarding the new SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) during the Covid-19 crisis.

Worasit said tourism entrepreneurs are prepared to welcome back foreign tourists. However, tourists will be required to be quarantined at a hotel for 14 days before they can go outside if found to be negative of the virus.

Qualified foreign tourists must travel to Thailand with Thai Airways International and undergo swab testing once they arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport.

They can then take a flight to Samui without going through an immigration process.

Upon arrival, tourists will have to undertake another swab test before entering a quarantine facility, he added.

If they are tested negative for 7 days, they will be allowed to leave their room but not the hotel premises. After 14 days, they will be allowed to travel outside with a special monitoring-wrist band.

Worasit also called on the government to discuss with Thai Airways International to provide discounted air tickets for foreign tourists.

Yesterday in another news, Phuket’s Tourism Association disclosed that they will submit a request to the relevant CCSA sub-committee in allowing the resort island to open for foreign tourists in as early as November this year.

Currently, local entrepreneurs will just have to rely on the only airline that provides direct flights to Samui.

By Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today

Original writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Source: Bangkok Post

