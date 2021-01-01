Seafood restaurant fined for overpricing

A Hua Hin restaurant was fined by municipal consumer protection for over-charging after a customer complained online.

A Facebook user last month posted a picture of two dishes that he ordered at a seafood restaurant: fried seafood in basil with rice (phad kraphao), costing 70 baht and vermicelli noodles seafood salad, costing 180 baht.

The customer complained that the first dish was served with only three pieces of squid and one shrimp and the second dish cost too much. Hua Hin Municipality staff saw the post online.

The following day Ms Passaran Chamnankitpanit of the Commerce Department of Prachuap Khiri Khan, staff from Consumer Protection Subcommittee and members of the media went to investigate the restaurant that was not named.

The officers asked the restaurant owner whether the menu dishes pictured online by the complainant were the usual servings by the restaurant. It was found that the phad kraphao dish did not show a price on the menu, which is a violation of food and consumer’s regulations.

Under the Prices of Goods and Services Act (BE 1999), the restaurant owner was fined 1,000 baht and given a warning for overpricing and taking advantage of customers. The restaurant owner admitted wrongdoing and paid the fine.

Consumer protection officials said seafood menu prices can vary in different restaurants but they must be reasonable and not take advantage of consumers. Restaurant owners are advised to be very clear to customers about pricing and quantity.

Consumers are also advised to be watchful when purchasing products and services. Complaints of overpricing or unsatisfied service can be lodged at the Consumer Protection Centre of the Hua Hin Municipality on the fourth floor, or call 062 511 047 ext 213 during office hours.

