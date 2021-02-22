SET drops after three days of losses

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index closed at 1,500.51 on Friday, down 10.52 points or 0.70 per cent. The volume of total transactions was Bt 90.5 billion with an index high of 1,507.63 and a low of 1,493.52.

The SET fell for the third day in a row, after dropping 0.26 per cent on Thursday and 0.50 per cent on Wednesday.

Krungsri Securities analyst forecast the index would fall to between 1,500 and 1,505 points a rise in the US unemployment claims, concern over the possibility of inflation, and a falling oil price.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KISS, OR, STA, TASCO, CPF, KBANK, PTT, STGT, BBL and CBG.

The oil price dropped by US$0.83 or 1.37 per cent to $59.69 per barrel, while gold dropped by $1.60 or 0.09 per cent to $1,773.40 per ounce.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan’s Nikkei Index closed at 30,017.92, down 218.17 points or 0.72 per cent.

China’s Shang Hai SE index closed at 3,696.17, up 20.81 points or 0.57 per cents.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed at 30,644.73, up 49.46 points or 0.16 per cent.

South Korea’s KOSPI closed at 3,107.62, up 20.96 points or 0.68 per cent.

Source: The Nation Thailand

comments