SET expected to rise further

Photo: The Nation

The stock exchange of Thailand index rose by 9.49 points or 0.64 per cent, to 1,495.74 in the morning session on Wednesday.

A Krungsri Securities analyst said the index is expected to rise between 1,495 and 1,500 points on beliefs the US economic relief measures will be pushed out. Together with the decline in US Covid-19 cases.

He said the index gained positive viewpoint from the rising oil price after the Opec+ bloc decided to maintain its oil production agreement. Although, investors should beware of the outflow of foreign funds and the index’s resistance level of 1,500 points.

He suggested investors buy:

  • PTTGC
  • TOP
  • IVL
  • EPG
  • VNT
  • CBG
  • ROJNA
  • STGT
  • TVO
  • CPF
  • RCL
  • SYNEX
  • PSL
  • COM7
  • XO
  • Wice
  • JMT
  • JMART
  • Singer
  • Sawad
  • MTC
  • KCE

Whose 4th-quarter turnover is expected to improve.

  • Advanc, INTUCH, AP, WHAUP and Siri which pay high dividends.

The SET index closed at 1,486.25 on Tuesday, up 8.20 points. Total transactions amounted to Bt77.03 billion, with an index high of 1,496.46 points and a low of 1,480.50.

Source: NationThailand

 

