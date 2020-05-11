Shopping mall to reopen for a two-day trial

A shopping mall will be allowed to reopen for a two-day trial period on May 14 and 15 to gauge the effectiveness of their disease control measures, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Saturday.

An assessment will be made on Saturday and, if the trial is successful, the government will announce the next stage of easing the coronavirus lockdown next Sunday, Dr Taweesilp said.

Only some shops inside the chosen mall would be allowed to restart businesses and at certain hours, he added. The mall has yet to be named.

He said the proposal for the trial period was raised by a CCSA working panel at a meeting on Saturday.

“The panel drafted the proposal that a mall be reopened as a trial to see how they implement their measures [to prevent transmission among customers and workers],” he said. “We will study the trial period carefully before making an assessment on May 16.”

When details are finalised, the CCSA will inform the public so they can prepare, Dr Taweesilp said.

Meanwhile, six new cases of coronavirus disease and no death were reported today, raising the nationwide total to 3,015 cases and 56 fatalities.

A total of 2,796 people had fully recovered and 163 remained in hospitals. The number of new cases has been in the single digits almost every day for the past three weeks.

Writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Source: Bangkok Post

