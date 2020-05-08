Shopping Malls to reopen on May 17

Rumours have been spreading about the recent cabinet’s meeting regarding the next stage of easing the restrictions. After yesterday’s meeting of the CCSA, there’s general consensus that shopping malls and retail stores will reopen on May 17 provided that there will be no rise in Covid-19 infections nationwide.

“The next stage of relaxation will begin on May 17 unless the number of new Covid-19 cases soars,” according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the CCSA spokesman.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA committee will evaluate the general situation next Tuesday on their cabinet meeting and make the announcement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have mentioned that other countries where the Covid-19 crisis has eased could be removed from the government’s list of “high risk” disease zones.

China and South Korea would be the first countries to be removed from the list of dangerous disease zones, given their containment efforts and low numbers of new cases over the past month.

The permanent secretary for public health also reported that large retail outlets selling construction materials and furniture may also be allowed to reopen in the next stage because houses in several provinces have been damaged by natural disasters.

The CCSA also agreed to maintain strict conditions on Thai repatriates and efforts to curb any group gatherings, which have been one of the major causes of Covid-19 infections in the past two months.

Source: The Thaiger

comments