TAT Stresses the Need to Find New Markets  after European Slowdown

Ms. Soraya Homchuen, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khirikhan Office has welcomed Ms. Supranee Pongpad and Ms. Denduen Leungsaeng, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, European, African and Middle East Market Division to a tourism forum in Hua Hin.

Tourism operators in Prachuab Khiri Khan and Petchaburi areas including hotels, tourist spots tourism associations and other entrepreneurs participated in the market briefing to develop the potential of tourism business operators in the area.

Ms. Supranee Pongpan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East addressed the forum and gave her insights on European, African and Middle East tourism market data and potential target groups and marketing opportunities for the Prachuap Khiri Khan area.

The issue of tourists from Europe as a whole showing signs of slowing down was considered.

The TAT invited entrepreneurs to look at the situation, cause and risk management possibilities, prepare to be affected by the problems in 2020 and to brainstorm ideas for new markets.

Opportunities that are suitable for the area include luxury, health and family or multi-generation travelers; especially market segments for the low season. In addition, operators were encouraged to use the service www.Thaitravelmart.com and to participate in Trade Show and Road Shows in Europe and TTM + 2020.

At the end of the event, participants were given an opportunity to ask questions, exchange ideas and understand the support available from the Tourism Authority of Thailand in order to work together.

A further forum is scheduled in Krabi on January 14th 2020.

WRITER: Larry Cadiz

