TCC suggests visa amnesty extension for tourists

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has urged the government to extend the visa amnesty for 400,000 foreign visitors still stranded here; while Chiang Mai reported that more than 10,000 international tourists have contributed to its revenue while borders remain closed.

TCC chairman Kalin Sarasin said the chamber has repeatedly demanded that the Immigration Bureau consider extending the deadline for foreigners in Thailand for another 90 days after the amnesty expires today, but the proposal was ignored.

“The TCC has raised this issue on three occasions, including at a meeting with the prime minister and the Interior Ministry recently,” Mr Kalin said. “We were told that this agenda was in the process, but there has been no progress so far as the deadline approaches.”

He said the deadline will bring confusion to those residing in Thailand now, as commercial flights are not fully allowed in the country.

Original writer: Narumon Kasemsuk

Source: Bangkok Post

