Thai Airways offer special flights to Europe and Asia this month

Thai Airways International (THAI) will operate 18 special flights to Europe and Asia this month, enabling foreigners in Thailand to go home and Thai nationals stranded abroad to return to the country.

THAI executive vice president Wiwat Piyawiroj said the special flights will fly students, business travellers and foreigners to five cities in Europe and two cities in Asia.

Flight destinations and date of departure:

Europe :

Munich – Sept. 11

Frankfurt – Sept. 18 and 30

Paris – Sept. 17 and 29

London – Sept. 13, 20 and 27

Copenhagen – Sept. 13 and 27

Asia :

Taipei – Sept 4, 10, 18 and 25

Hong Kong – Sept 9, 16, 23 and 30

All tickets will only be one-way with limited availability. THAI also offers international freight services for both inbound and outbound flights.

