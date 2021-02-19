Thailand Tourism officials want to bring cryptocurrency holders

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wants to establish Thailand as the first country to welcome cryptocurrency holders by targeting Japanese tourists in the initial phase.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “the idea is to draw in more high spending tourists.”

Lack of foreign tourists due to the pandemic, tourism officials have been discussing numerous ways to draw in visitors and boost the economy.

After a discussion with the Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan), the TAT determined it wants to attract cryptocurrency holders, a market that has grown significantly during the past few years.

“If we can prepare the country for the cryptocurrency market, it will help attract more opportunities from high-spending tourists, even Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and crypto influencer, might be interested in visiting Thailand.”

The TAT plans to start a large sales campaign after April to bring back international tourists during the third quarter.

However, its overall revenue target remains the same at 1.2 trillion baht as the TAT expects to drive domestic revenue to 816 billion baht, up from 700 billion estimated earlier, with average spending of 4,000 baht per person.

Source: Bangkok Post / The Thaiger

