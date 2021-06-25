WANDA EXCHANGE’S STELLAR PARTNERSHIPS-THE THAI

FINANCIAL REVOLUTION IS HERE-ARE YOU PREPARED

Where luxury meets innovation, you get sure that we are talking about no one

other than The Empire Tower-One of The Biggest and The Most Aspired Real

Estate Developers in Thailand. But what if we tell you that this time it is the

beginning of a financial revolution, that would change the luxury services market

of Thailand for forever. Wanda Exchange who are the biggest Crypto Payments

Giants in Thailand, recently announced their partnership with the prestigious

Empire Tower.

IMPACT OF WANDA EXCHANGE’S PARTNERSHIP ON THE THAI

LUXURY SERVICES MARKET

Following their launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, Wanda Exchange has taken

over the Thai Luxury Services Market by a storm. There immense partnerships

with the major players of the luxury services market are the indication of a

new financial revolution that is to come; and it would totally change the Thai

Marketplace, many new business leaders will be created and many existing would

be overthrown.

Well generally people say “The Future Belongs to Crypto”, but for Thailand

“Crypto is the Future!” Because according to surveys, already 37% of the tourists

and customers in the Luxury Services Market are more willing to pay in cryptos

due to a variety of reasons. For the tourists it is currency conversion issues and

huge banking charges and inefficient mechanisms; whereas for the local investors

crypto is preferable for legal taxing saving opportunities, avoiding bank charges,

and to protect their privacy.

According to estimated 27% of the global transactions would take place in

crypto by 2027, and astonishingly the Luxury Services Market would see up to a

67% share of the total Crypto transactions. Therefore, the basic law of business

applies here, “Adapt to the market, or the market will adopt those who adapted

to the market.” Therefore, to survive in this highly competitive market it becomes

highly important for the local Thai Business Owners to get compatible with the

changing needs of the market!

This is where Wanda Exchange comes into play, the new partnership with the

Empire Towers would enable the vast Crypto Audience to invest in the Empire

Tower project through crypto payments which would in-turn be a lot cheaper,

faster and would bring in “huge rewards” too. Currently, Wanda Exchange hosts

over 100,000+ condos in Thailand for sale in crypto in Thailand which is getting

overwhelming response from its global audience spread throughout the world.

It would be a great fact to share that the majority of large-scale investors and

buyers for the Thai Luxury Services Marketplace comes from the Global Audience

that Wanda Exchanges has a “good hold” on.

THE BOTTOMLINE

The analytics or the fundamentals whatever you refer, all indicates that Thailand

has already stepped into an era of the Crypto-revolution. And any wise businessowner would never like to lose such an opportunity to provide global exposure

to his business through Wanda’s prestigious, state-of-art platforms. Because

the COVID-19 pandemic told the world, “The Survival of the FITTEST” and the

fittest in terms of business is the one who has the maximum and the most feasible,

yet appealing options.

And the iconic exposures and benefits provided by Wanda Exchange are something

no-one would like to miss. And the recent trends have been much in favor of

Wanda Exchange where all of the business predictions and reports confirm that

this is the beginning of the “New Financial Era.”

It is highly advisable not to miss this “Golden Opportunity” as people are already

facing huge waiting lists before they can partner with Wanda Exchange. All of

this is due to their highly systematic approach which includes a separate and

dedicated business solution for each of their partner so that their partners make

the maximum out of the available opportunities.

You can apply for an appointment with the experts from Wanda Exchange by

visiting their website:-We sell property in Thailand with Bitcoin payment! – Enjoy

legal, stress-free and safe transactions with personal Assistance! (wanda.co.th)

