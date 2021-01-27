Weak start for Thai stocks this morning

Krungsri Securities evaluates this SET Index trend to weaken 1,500-1,505 points Investors delay trading, wait for clear Fed meeting, DELTA shares fluctuate, pressuring the market again.

Krungsri Securities Company Limited revealed that the stock market yesterday (26 Jan ’16), the SET Index (SET Index) closed at 1,512.83 points, increased 11.21 points or increased 0.75%, with a turnover of 8.8 billion baht.

Concerns from factors that a new round of stimulus measures may be delayed. And may have to reduce the limit size But the index was able to close positive territory thanks to the previously depressed DELTA and KTC shares.

While the stock market trend today (27 Jan) expects the SET Index to weaken with support at 1,500-1,505 points due to the lack of new factors.

To stimulate And investors are expected to delay trading in anticipation of the Fed meeting, as well as volatility from DELTA stocks that have been extended to Cash Balance (need to use cash account). In addition, foreign investment flows ( Fund Flow) that slowing down will obviously put pressure on the index.

The research department recommends following the results of the Fed meeting and expects to maintain 0.25% interest and take a $ 1.2 billion / month injection of money injection measures (QE).

Investment strategy Recommend to choose to invest individually in stocks that are expected to grow in 4Q20, namely PTTGC TOP IVL EPG VNT SCGP CBG ROJNA TVO STGT CPF RCL PSL SYNEX COM7 XO WICE JMT MTC SAWAD and KCE, followed by SPALI AP and LH Cabinet reduces transfer fees for real estate purchases

Today’s featured models are IVL (close at 38.25 baht, buy / target 45.00 baht). Expected in 4Q20, the company will have a net profit of 1.1 billion baht, a 185% increase compared to the previous quarter (QoQ).

Net loss of Bt1.5bn in 4Q19 as the US IOD and Olefins Cracker plants resume normal production from the 3Q20 hurricane.

Next PTTGC (62.75 baht off, buy / target 70.00 baht). It will post a 4Q20 net profit of Bt6.4bn, an increase of 610% QoQ and 1,625% YoY, driven by petrochemicals. It also has a profit on oil stocks and exchange rates.

