After battling years of numerous health problems, Larry King dies at 87

The longtime CNN TV host who was an icon through his countless interviews has died. He was 87.

King hosted the contentious talk show “Larry King Live” on CNN for more than 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people. He retired in 2010 after recording more than 6,000 episodes of the show.

A statement was posted on his verified Facebook account announcing his passing. His son, Chance, confirmed King’s death Saturday morning.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

In 2017, King revealed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery.

King also suffered personal loss last year when two of his adult children died within weeks of each other: Andy King, 65, suffered a heart attack and daughter Chaia King, 52, died after being diagnosed also with lung cancer.

Source: CNN News

comments