Elon Musk named world’s richest person, surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

7 January 2021 – The Bloomberg Billionaire Index revealed on Thursday that Elon Musk had assets reaching more than US$ 1.88 billion, more than Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon CEO. Bezos was previously world’s richest person since 2017 with assets worth US$ 1.5 billion.

Musk broke the world record after Tesla’s share price soared nearly 830% in March. For the past years, his net worth grew to over US$ 150 billion (4.51 trillion THB).

Financial documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says Elon Musk holds 20% of Tesla’s shares and still has the right to buy shares of approximately US$ 4.2 billion (1.26 trillion THB).

Tesla’s share price went up 7.94% on Thursday to close at US$ 816 (24,570 THB).

After the acknowledging of being world’s richest person, Musk simply twitted:”It’s strange, well… let’s go back to work”

