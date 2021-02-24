Tiger Woods legendary career in jeopardy after car crash

Tiger Woods amazing golf career, from two-year-old prodigy to his amazing comeback in the 2019 Masters victory, was in jeopardy on Tuesday after injuries in a serious solo car crash.

The 45-year-old American, among the world’s most famous athletes for the past 25 years underwent surgery for multiple leg injuries following the early morning wreck near Los Angelos.

LA Country Sheriff Alex Villanueva later said Woods was alive and conscious at the scene of the crash.

LA Country Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said Woods was removed from the 2021 Genesis GV80 luxury SUV with the help of a halligan bar and an axe.

Adding, It is my understanding that it is serious injuries to both legs. There were no other life-endangering injuries to my knowledge.”

Woods car crossed the centre-divider to the point that it rested several hundred feet away indicating they were going at a relatively greater speed than normal.

It could mean the end of a groundbreaking career that has seen Woods win 15 major titles.

