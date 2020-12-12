Bangkok and nearby residents advised to prepare for weekend haze

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has advised Bangkok residents and surrounding vicinity to prepare for a rise in PM2.5 dust levels this weekend.

The surge of PM2.5 is caused by climate patterns, particularly the current lack of air circulation to disperse the particles, Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the PCD told media.

“So from today until Sunday, air quality in Bangkok and its vicinity fall to levels that affect health,” said Mr Atthapol, who suggested that people should avoid outdoor activities and wear dust filtering face masks if possible.

Original writer: Post Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

