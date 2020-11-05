Thai winter sees temperature drop lower this year

Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change & Disaster Center at Rangsit University, said that winter this 2020 will be colder by an average of 1 degree celcius.

Seree said in a phone interview with Khaosod English that the Northeast will be colder than the North this year.

“Isaan will be colder than the north this year. That doesn’t mean we will see snow or anything like that, since on average we’re 1degree cooler than last year. But people will feel the difference. That’s because it’s been so hot these past three years.”

“Bangkok will also feel the drop. It will feel cooler than average as well, since worldwide weather is quite unstable,” Seree added.

Thai winter normally begins in late October and is expected to end in the last week of February.

2020 is La Nina year and, according to Scijinks, a site produced by the NASA Space Place team, in the winter of a La Niña year, winds are much stronger than usual. This makes the water in the Pacific Ocean near the equator a few degrees colder than it usually is.

Sources: The Pinoy Legacy | Khaosod English

