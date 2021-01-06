New city Wi-Fi system shown

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul and all municipality department heads saw a presentation by the C Line Wi-Fi system being run by CAT Telecom.

The application system offers a hotspot Wi-Fi network that can connect to a wide urban area. It links a large digital information network connecting municipal government services with businesses and residential community.

The aim may eventually be a future Smart City that uses different types of electronic devices to collect data to improve services across the municipality. Data collected from residents, devices and buildings are used in managing the traffic, power plants, utilities, water supply, waste disposal, crime detection, schools, libraries, hospitals and other community services.

