International World Chef’s Day held at Hua Hin Hospital

Yesterday the 20th of October, was the International World Chef’s Day, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul along with officials joined the Cha-am / Hua Hin Chef’s Club and Hua Hin Hospital representatives in organising a charity event.

As the World Association of Chef Society declared the International World Chef’s Day on 20 October every year under the slogan ‘Foods for Healthy Heroes’. The members of the chef society made more than 2,000 pieces of ham cheese club sandwiches and other assorted food together with fresh coffee and distributed them to doctors, nurses, patients, relatives of patients, and out-patients who came to Hua Hin Hospital.

All the ingredients used in the cooking were sourced from the Cha-am / Hua Hin chef’s club, and also supported by various food suppliers who delivers food for the hotels.

comments