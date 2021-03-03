10 groups of people prohibited from Sinovac jab

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deputy governor Pol Lt-General Sophon Phisutthiwong said Bangkok has received 66,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine allotted by the government and had started inoculating the target group since Monday.

However, there are 10 groups of people who are prohibited from receiving the Sinovac vaccine.

They are:

Those under 18 years old and over 60 years. Woman who are pregnant, are breastfeeding or planning to get pregnant during the vaccination period. Those who have undergone transfusion of blood, plasma or related products for the treatment of Covid-19 in the last 90 days. Those who have uncontrollable symptoms such as chest pains, trouble breathing, palpitations. Those who are suffering from brain or nervous diseases. Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 10 days. Those who have acute disease and have been out of the hospital for less than 14 days. Those who have immune deficiency or are taking immunosuppressant. Those who have bleeding disorder or are under anticoagulation treatment. Those who show symptoms of fever, shivering, have trouble breathing or have weakened muscles.

For more information, contact Department of Disease Control at 1422.

Source: The Nation Thailand

comments