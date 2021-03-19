77 migrants contract Covid-19 at Thai immigration centres

The Disease Control Department has launched an investigation after 77 migrants seemingly contracted Covid-19 while being held at Thai immigration centres in Bangkok.

Around 68 of the illegal migrants are Burmese, while the others are Laotian and Cambodian nationals.

They are being detained at immigration offices in the Bangkok districts of Bang Khen and Lak Si.

Officers are also holding a number of Rohingya refugees at a facility in the Don Muang district of the capital.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the migrants who have tested positive were being held together in a small cell.

Immigration Bureau has asked health officials for help in setting up a field hospital where more detainees can be tested.

The bureau is currently holding over 2,000 illegal migrants at various detention centres nationwide.

Nit Auytekkheng from the Ranong Chamber of Commerce says locals are worried the province will become a permanent centre for refugees.

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed plans to create refugee shelters in Ranong and the neighbouring province of Chumphon, insisting they will be temporary.

Source: The Thaiger

