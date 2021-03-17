Bang Khae vaccination drive begins

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the Bang Khae province of Bangkok gets underway today, as officials act swiftly to prevent the spread of the virus.

100 new cases have been recorded in Bangkok in the last 24 hours, which accounts for 69% of Thailand’s new infection.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is overseeing the vaccine drive, which will take place at Bang Khae market and local hospitals.

The BMA plan to vaccinate between 500 and 600 people a day in Bang Khae, up to a total of around 6,000.

Market traders and those who have had close contact with them are being prioritised.

It’s understood the vaccines are being reserved for those who have tested positive but are asymptomatic, as well as those who test negative.

Chawetsan Namwat from the Department of Disease Control says Bangkok’s new infection are linked to the Bang Khae markets, 6 of which have been closed for deep cleaning.

