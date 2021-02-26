BMA rejects WHO claim of Covid-19 possibly from Chatuchak

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) division that oversees markets in the capital said on Thursday shoppers are not allowed to take their pets into Chatuchak market.

This was in response to reports the World Health Organisation (WHO) is now eyeing Bangkok’s Chatuchak market as the possible origin of the pandemic.

The WHO team visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan in January had cast doubts on the theory that the virus had originated there and was now looking for other possible sources.

The BMA market division’s directed s director Phinit Arayasilpathorn, however, said most of the vendors in the market sell clothes, plants and a variety of other things. He added that the market is regularly sterilised since the arrival of Covid-19.

Source: The Tiger

