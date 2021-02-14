New research finds bats in Thailand littered with the same Covid-19 virus

A new study finds that small groups of bats in eastern Thailand are carriers of the coronavirus, which is similar to the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Russia’s Sputnik news agency cited the results of a study published in the journal Nature. Nature Communications on Tuesday said a new virus was found in the blood of five horseshoe bats living in a simulated cave at a wildlife sanctuary.

Researchers from Chulalongkorn University found that the blood of these bats has the same genetic code as that of the new coronavirus, up to 91.5 percent.

Read: US government to queue for more vaccines Confident enough for everyone

“We need to be more vigilant on animals,” said Wang Linfa, a professor at the National University of Singapore Medical School and Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, who participated in the study. Told reporters “We also need to monitor and inspect areas outside the Chinese border. To find the true origin of COVID-19″

Sources: BusinessToday.co | Xinhua News Agency

comments