Patient died from chronic illness not Covid jab

The death of a male patient 10 days after receiving the covid-19 jab was just a fluke, Dr Sophon Mekthon who supervises the government’s sub-committee on vaccine management.

Later in the day, Dr Tawee Chotpitayasunondh from the National Communicable Disease Committee, who is also an adviser to the public health minister, said the patient had received the jab on March 3 after undergoing a health examination.

The patient had been declared healthy on the third and sixth day.

On the seventh day, health officers could not contact him.

He then got admitted to hospital on the ninth day, complaining of a tight chest, difficulty in breathing and tiredness.

The patient died on the following day on March 13.

As per the patient’s health records, he had undergone surgery in late January for an aortic aneurysm and had spent 40 days in the hospital.

The patient was aware that he faced the risk of being infected and had agreed to take the jab one week earlier.

Autospy results showed the patient died from an abdominal aneurysm, which was not related to the vaccine.

Tawee said an abdominal aneurysm, or distension caused by a weakened artery, is like a time bomb as the artery can explode causing internal bleeding and can become fatal without any warning.

Source: The Nation

