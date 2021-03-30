Phuket plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month

Officials on the southern island of Phuket are aiming to vaccinate 100,000 residents as a first step in meeting the deadline for a July 1 re-opening.

Under the approved “Sandbox” model, foreign tourists can enter Phuket from that date without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided 70% of the island’s population has been vaccinated.

Nation Thailand reports Phuket governor, Narong Woonclew, has met with the relevant agencies and community leaders to discuss how vaccine doses will be allocated.

He is calling on all Phuket residents to prepare for vaccination by signing up on the provincial health office website.

In order to meet the criteria for the planned July 1 re-opening, at least 466,587 Phuket residents need to receive 2 vaccine doses.

At the meeting, officials agreed on an initial goal of vaccinating 100,000 residents next month.

Narong says Phuket will then receive a further 300,000 doses in May, followed by 200,000 in June, and 260,000 in July.

Source: Nation Thailand

