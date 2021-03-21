Quarantine period cut to 10 days from April 1

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday approved reducing the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days for travellers as proposed by the Public Health Ministry, starting from April 1.

CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin also revealed plans for further relaxation from June and quarantine-free travel from October.

He said in the coming months, people in hotel quarantine would be allowed more activities outside their room as per conditions set by the Public Health Ministry.

In the first phase of relaxation of quarantine from April 1 to June 30, quarantined travellers will be allowed to use the fitness centre and gym including outdoor exercise, pool and cycling in a controlled area. They will also be allowed to buy food and products outside the quarantine area.

In the next phase of relaxation, from July 1 until September 30, quarantined people will be able to eat in the hotel’s dining hall and use spa and massage service.

From October 1, only travellers from countries specified in the watchlist by the national commutable disease committee will have to quarantine.

Source:: The Nation