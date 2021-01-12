AstraZeneca and Sinovac awaits vaccine approval from FDA

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it received requests from two international pharmaceuticals to approve their coronavirus vaccines for use in the kingdom.

The requests were filed by AstraZeneca and Sinovac, who are based in the UK and China, respectively, FDA Secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum told the media.

Paisarn did not say how long it would take before a decision will be made. The Thai government said it has secured millions of doses from the two companies for its vaccination campaign, starting with “vulnerable groups” in the five provinces hardest hit by the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the government’s coronavirus response center said it registered 287 new infections over the past 24 hours – slightly higher than yesterday’s 249 cases.

CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said no new coronavirus death has been reported.

“It’s good news that there’s no fatality,” Taweesin said in the online news conference. “Please, we need everyone to give 100 percent cooperation in order to eradicate the virus.”

Taweesin said he’s currently in Ubon Ratchathani for an inspection tour. The spokesman also said some local communities continue to resist the plan to set up field hospitals, and that it needs to change since having a field hospital will be beneficial for the residents themselves.

Source: Khaosod English

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

comments