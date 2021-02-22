PM to be the first person in Thailand to get vaccinated

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered himself up as the first person in Thailand to take the Sinovac vaccine in a bid to boost public confidence.

This is after he had previously declared that only people below 60 should take this vaccination.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakal said on Monday the Covid-19 vaccine is a sensitive issue and needs to be thoroughly explained to the public.

Adding, the vaccine management team is under a lot of pressure.

“I haven’t hidden anything but need to find the right time to explain my decisions. There are concerns about unfortunate circumstances if the plane carrying the vaccines crashes? If the vaccine does not arrive, it will not be the government’s fault, because we have completed our job.”

Secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration Dr Paisan Dankhum said the registration process for Sinovac is nearly completed and the 200,000 doses should arrive on Wednesday.

Source: The Nation

comments