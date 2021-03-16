Prime Minister and 15 ministers vaccinated before Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and 15 ministers received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine att Santi Maitree Building in the Government House complex before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The 15 ministers are:

Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy PM and Energy Minister

General Anupong Paochinda, Interior Minister

Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Interior Minister

Nipon Boonyamanee, Deputy Interior Minister

Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Finance Minister

Santi Promphat, Deputy Finance Minister

Athirath Rattanaseth, Deputy Transport Minister

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Tourism and Sports Minister

Suchart Chomklin, Labour Minister

Varavuth Silpa-archa, Natural Resources and Environment Minister

Anucha Nakasai, Minister at Office of the Prime Minister

General Chaicharn Changmongkol, Deputy Defence Minister

Mananya Thaiseth, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister

Veerasak Wangsuppakitkoson, Deputy Commerce Minister

To avoid overcrowding, no media were allowed in the Santi Maitree Building during the inoculation, but people can’t watch live via Facebook @ThaigovSpokesman from 8:30 pm.

comments