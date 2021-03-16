Prime Minister and 15 ministers vaccinated before Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and 15 ministers received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine att Santi Maitree Building in the Government House complex before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The 15 ministers are:
- Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy PM and Energy Minister
- General Anupong Paochinda, Interior Minister
- Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Interior Minister
- Nipon Boonyamanee, Deputy Interior Minister
- Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Finance Minister
- Santi Promphat, Deputy Finance Minister
- Athirath Rattanaseth, Deputy Transport Minister
- Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Tourism and Sports Minister
- Suchart Chomklin, Labour Minister
- Varavuth Silpa-archa, Natural Resources and Environment Minister
- Anucha Nakasai, Minister at Office of the Prime Minister
- General Chaicharn Changmongkol, Deputy Defence Minister
- Mananya Thaiseth, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister
- Veerasak Wangsuppakitkoson, Deputy Commerce Minister
To avoid overcrowding, no media were allowed in the Santi Maitree Building during the inoculation, but people can’t watch live via Facebook @ThaigovSpokesman from 8:30 pm.