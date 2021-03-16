Prime Minister and 15 ministers vaccinated before Cabinet meeting

By
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
-
0
19

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and 15 ministers received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine att Santi Maitree Building in the Government House complex before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The 15 ministers are:

  • Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy PM and Energy Minister
  • General Anupong Paochinda, Interior Minister
  • Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Interior Minister
  • Nipon Boonyamanee, Deputy Interior Minister
  • Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Finance Minister
  • Santi Promphat, Deputy Finance Minister
  • Athirath Rattanaseth, Deputy Transport Minister
  •  Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Tourism and Sports Minister
  • Suchart Chomklin, Labour Minister
  • Varavuth Silpa-archa, Natural Resources and Environment Minister
  • Anucha Nakasai, Minister at Office of the Prime Minister
  •  General Chaicharn Changmongkol, Deputy Defence Minister
  • Mananya Thaiseth, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister
  •  Veerasak Wangsuppakitkoson, Deputy Commerce Minister

To avoid overcrowding, no media were allowed in the Santi Maitree Building during the inoculation, but people can’t watch live via Facebook @ThaigovSpokesman from 8:30 pm.

 

