Test efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

Thailand Public Health Ministry says it will test the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in those who have received them, to decide if vaccinated people build immunity to the virus.

The Department of Medical Services says it will team up with the medical faculties of top universities and experts to have results within 2 months.

Somsak Akksilp from the DMS says those results will determine what Thailand’s vaccination policy looks like over the next year.

The DMS chief says vaccines can not guarantee lifelong protection and more information is needed on their efficacy among the Thai population.

The study of vaccine efficiency will be done by the ministry team and its partners and will concern people who received the vaccine from both the Sinovac and AstraZeneca companies.

We have information on its efficiency from abroad, but we don’t have much information in our hands regarding Thai people.

The faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn will study immunity levels in members of the public who have been vaccinated.

At least 53,842 people have now received their first jab of either the Chinese Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines.

