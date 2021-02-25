Academic warns that vaccination is not the key to reopen borders

A specialist in infectious diseases at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University says the arrival of vaccines doesn’t mean it’s safe to re-open to foreign visitors.

Thira Woratanarat says opening the borders too early will put Thailand in a dangerous situation, pointing to a lack of data on the efficacy of vaccines against transmission.

Adding, asymptomatic carriers could still spread the virus and the arrival of vaccines may cause people to lower their guard.

The medic insists that more studies are needed into asymptomatic cases as there is not yet enough information.

“Things are not safe yet, people should strictly follow the preventive measures and monitor their health. See the doctor immediately if you notice any kind of symptoms.”

Thira has routinely erred on the side of caution when discussing Thailand’s approach to managing the pandemic.

He has regularly spoken out against reducing the mandatory quarantine period, opposed re-opening the borders, and called for a 4-week national lockdown as recently as last month.

