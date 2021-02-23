Top virologist says vaccine used in Thailand carries low risk of side-effects

A top virologist from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says the Covid-19 vaccines that will be used in Thailand carry a low risk of side-effects.

Yong Poovorawan says the risk of a severe reaction such as anaphylaxis, is lower with the Chinese Sinovac jab & the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Experts say vaccines such as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs are a newer type of vaccine. Therefore have the potential to have more side-effects.

Yong says that vaccines such as that developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University are virus vector vaccines, which have been studied for a long time, and with a lower risk of side-effects.

Inactivated vaccines, such as Sinovac’s, that will be used in Thailand should have even less chance of causing side effects including anaphylaxis.

The first doses of the Chinese jab are expected to arrive in the Kingdom tomorrow, with the PM volunteering to be the first to take it.

“They were created by the same procedures that are used to manufacture working vaccines, such as for rabies, polio and Hepatitis A.

Those who are afraid of the side-effects of the Covid-19 vaccine can rest assured, as vaccines that Thailand will use have the lowest chance of undesirable side effects.

