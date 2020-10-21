Argentine arrested for growing cannabis plants in his residence

Police have arrested Mr Sagas Nur, a 35-year-old Argentinian for growing cannabis in his house in Samut Prakan. The alleged Argentine told police he planned to produce cannabis oil out of his plantation.

Thailand legalised medical marijuana in 2018, but with limitations – while recreational marijuana is still classified as a category 5 narcotic. Nur is now facing charges of producing a category 5 narcotic with the intention of distribution. He could face imprisonment between 2 – 15 years and/or a fine of up to 1.5 million baht.

Authorities were told by police informers of Nur’s alleged ‘indoor plantation’ of cannabis and found 108 cannabis plants during the raid at his house. Nur told police he bought the seeds online and intended to produce cannabis oil.

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post | South China Morning Post

Photo: 77Kaoded

