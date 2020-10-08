CCTV clip reveals accused teacher undressing young girl student in front of foreign male teacher

An enraged parent is furiously accusing Ornuma Plodprong (Khru Jum), the leading teacher who starred in the child abuse scandal at Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School in Nonthaburi, of sexually assaulting her daughter by undressing her in front of a male teacher.

Ornuma already has numerous of accusations of physical abuse of students piled up in front of her, let alone the additional embarrassing sexual act.

The new CCTV footage revealed Ornuma undressing a female student in front of a foreign male teacher, which further triggers the anger of many parents.

After filing a police complaint against the teacher, the child’s mother said that it is shamefully bad enough to undress a child in front of classmates, let alone doing it in front of a male adult. The mother had dismissed Ornuma’s act of remorse, pointing out that parents can still sue the teacher(s) and the school for a horrible misconduct of its educator.

“Apologies and school fee refunds don’t mean that parents won’t take actions against the school,” the parents added.

Sources: Nation Thailand | The Thaiger

comments