Hundreds of smugglers and migrants arrested

Nearly 400 illegal migrant workers and 29 suspected smugglers were arrested in a crackdown launched by the police that triggers the Covid-19 surge in Samut Sakhon last December.

Ms Ratree Wejsuwan, also known as “Je Phet” was amongst arrested and accused of supplying illegal migrant workers from Myanmar to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon.

Police said Ms Ratree, whose network allegedly supplies illegal migrant workers in the central provinces, was held with three alleged accomplices.

She is accused of smuggling illegal migrant workers for more than five years, even during the Covid-19 outbreak when the borders were shut.

“Police have been working closely with troops, local administrators and volunteers in stemming illegal entry,” said Pol Gen Suwat.

“And our investigation into smuggling rings show that some state officials are complicit.”

Original writer: Post Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

