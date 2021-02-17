Iranian fugitive wanted by INTERPOL caught in Nan

An Iranian fugitive wanted by the INTERPOL was finally caught in the northern province of Nan on Monday, 15 Feb.

According to the Immigration officials, 41-year-old Amir Fallahi Serish had reportedly left Iran, entered Thailand and requested permission to stay in the northern province of Thailand prior to the warrant issued by INTERPOL.

The investigation and the tracking down for Amir began when the Nan immigration office received information from the Iranian Embassy and the Immigration Bureau of Investigation that Amir was a allegedly criminal fugitive and wanted by local authorities in his home country.

However, The Pattaya News reported that despite inquiries, the exact charges Amir was wanted for in Iran had not been disclosed by the Thai or Iranian authorities.

The immigration police reportedly used their ‘smart vehicle’ equipped with facial recognition cameras to identify the suspect before conducting an arrest on Monday at around 11:30am at a parking lot in the Chaisathan Subdistrict.

Amir was taken to the Immigration office before being transferred to the Foreign Office of the Attorney General in order to extradite the alleged criminal back to Iran for further legal proceedings.

Source: The Pattaya News

