Kidnapped Chinese victim rescued, Thai and Malaysian suspects involved

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra said in a news briefing that five suspects involving Thai and Malaysian were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Chinese businessman on 4 Dec in Soi Sukhumvit 39 after police found that the abduction was related to a conflict over spa construction.

The Chinese businessman, Mr Chen Lei or ‘Lucas’ was forced into a car and was locked up at a resort in Suphan Buri province. A ransom of 15 million was demanded in exchange for his return.

The police tracked the suspects from CCTV camera footage and eventually rescued the victim and seized more evidence.

Lucas owns several spa businesses in Bangkok and had a conflict of interest of a construction agreement with one of the suspect, a contractor who was working for him.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan police chief denied rumors that four foreign women had been abducted in the area of Soi Sukhumvit 39 on Dec 8, saying it was misunderstanding. (TNA)

