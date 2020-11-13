Largest drug bust worth 28.7 billion baht seized in Chachoengsao

Almost 12 tonnes of ketamine drug ingredients valued at 28.7 billion baht were seized from a warehouse in Chachoengsao province on Thursday.

A tip-off led the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to the warehouse in Chachoengsao and discovered a foreign drug network with a large amount of ketamine ready to be shipped to Taiwan.

“The drugs were the largest amount ever seized in Thailand, with estimated value at Bt28.7 billion based on retail price,” said Wichai Chaimongkhol, ONCB secretary-general.

“Ketamine is a popular drug among nightclub-goers and foreign tourists, but it could cause hallucination and brain damage.”

The owner of the warehouse, whose name was being held, told officials that two months ago a man had rented her warehouse to store some furniture.

He presented a Thai ID card named Apichart Sae Ho, a Chiang Mai resident but the warehouse owner suspected that the ID card must be forged as he couldn’t speak proper Thai. “The man didn’t pay rent for two months, so I checked the warehouse on 13 October and found only white fertilizer bags and no furniture. I tried to contact the man but there’s no response until the authorities started to show up at my warehouse,” she said.

“We have been tracking this network for two months, and believe that the drugs were smuggled in via the Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai province and were kept in the warehouse to be shipped to and other countries,” says Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsuthin.

Officials suspected that this ring must be part of a larger international drug network and are continuing the investigation.

Source: The Nation

