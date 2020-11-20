Philippine “Queen of Scammers” and Thai associate arrested in Bangkok for loan scam

A 30-year-old Filipina Ms Liny Paengkusan Camaono and her 22-year-old Thai business partner Ms Thanyares Saiyanoi were arrested in Bangkok for running a fake loan company that lured victims into investing their money.

Reports said the victims were persuaded to invest in a loan company named Filipino Cooperative Investment Loan in Asoke district and is believed to have victimised over 700 clients into investing their money and boasting a 15% profit in a period of 1 month.

Chief of Immigration Police Sompong Chingduang said his department acted on a tip-off from Filipinos working and living in Thailand that the said company, registered under the 2 suspects’ name had allegedly lured them into the sham.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the company had a revolving investment of over 50 million baht per month. The estimated damage to the victims is around 116 million pesos (75 million baht). Ms Liny was widely known online as the ‘Queen of Scammers’ in the Philippine media.

The two are now in custody at the Economic Crime Suppression Division where they are being interrogated awaiting further legal proceedings.

Sources: The Thaiger and Nation Thailand

