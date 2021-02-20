Red Bull heir still being hunt down by Thai authorities

The Thai authorities are still hunting down Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in order to press charges for the serious hit-and-run case that created a controversial issue of preferential treatment for high-profile Thais standing anonymously high above the bureaucratic ladder.

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) says it is still tracking down ‘Boss’ with the hopes of capturing him before the statute of limitations expires. An OAG spokesman recently said that if Boss returns to the country by September 3 of next year, it could charge him with using cocaine. That charge, which has been one of the only ones to stick carrying a 13-year jail term and a fine of up to 260,000 baht.

As for the reckless-driving charge that killed a Bangkok police officer in 2012, the OAG has ample amount of time before the case limitations expires. The reckless driving charge expires on September 3, 2027 and carries a 10-year jail sentence and a 20,000 baht fine.

But after allegations of corruption and mishandling of the case have come to light, it seems the search for Boss is moving very slowly. It has been 8 years since he fled the country following numerous postponed court hearings.

A Thai court had issued an arrest warrant in August 2019, prompting the Interpol to issue a Red Alert just last October.

Although rumours of Boss being seen in Dubai previously, no such information has been concrete to date. Several charges against Boss have also been dropped following incompetent police works surrounding the investigation that have triggered huge criticism amongst the Thai people.

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

comments