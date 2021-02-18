Thai Airways employees faking death certificates for funeral allowances

In another case of corruption connected to Thai Airways, some employees are accused of using fake death certificates to receive funeral allowances causing 14 million baht in damages.

A charge was filed today with the Crime Suppression Division by 20 members of the Savings Cooperative for Employees of Thai Airways International. A representative from the cooperative Weerayut Thuankong says the 26 cases of fraud are linked back to 2013.

He believes there could be more cases of fraud before 2013, asking help from the police and urging police to step in.

“The cooperative has found that the number of members filing for funeral allowance has increased suspiciously over several years.

We investigated the evidence they submitted and found out the death certificates appeared to be fake, as the persons declared to be dead are still working for the company.”

Source: The Thaiger

