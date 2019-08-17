Cash Splurge to Boost Economy

The economic cabinet has decided to inject another 316 Billion Baht into the economy through a new stimulus package and remains optimistic that economic growth will be more than 3% this year despite the sluggish global outlook.

The stimulus package consists of three main groups of measures: assistance for people affected by the drought crisis, efforts to mitigate the impact of the global slowdown on the Thai economy, and help for low-income earners and the elderly with the high cost of living, said Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana.

Of the total 316 Billion Baht, 50 Billion Baht will be newly allocated budget while another 50 Billion will come under the government’s Pracharath welfare scheme. The remaining 200 Billion Baht will be distributed through state banks to help ease interest and debt payment burdens for farmers and SMEs.

The measures designed to help low-income earners and the elderly cope with their day-to-day costs of living include providing the 14.6 million holders of state welfare cards with an additional allowance of 500 Baht per month, he said.

Those who receive monthly allowances for taking care of their children aged up to six will be given an additional amount of 300 Baht over the same period, he said.

Various measures to improve access by small- and medium businesses to funds and loans offered by the government and state-owned banks are also promised and it is estimated that they will cost the government about 52 Billion Baht, he said.

Thanavath Phonvichai, vice-president for research at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), said the government economic stimulus package is designed to transfer money directly into people’s pockets.

Additionally, the visa exemption plan is likely to attract around 200,000-300,000 additional foreign tourists who can be expected to inject another 15-20 Billion Baht into the economy, he added.

Meanwhile, tourism operators have cast doubt over whether the cash handout plan for domestic travel will distribute income to rural areas effectively since the scheme allows the money to be spent in both big and small provinces.

Supawan Tanomkieatipume, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said she believed the stimulus benefits were likely to be confined to between September and November, which would not be long enough to revive the tourism sector meaningfully.

